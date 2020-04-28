With Infinity Ward “targeting April 28” for the next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update, fans can expect some new Season Three content soon.

The next patch, which will likely be update 1.20, will be a 15 GB download file for PlayStation and Xbox users. While the full patch notes haven’t been revealed, Modern Warfare fans can expect a number of bug fixes, quality of life improvements, and a new light machine gun (LMG).

When does the next update go live?

Image via Activision

The next Modern Warfare update will reportedly go live on April 29 at 1am CT, according to Charlie Intel.

This is consistent with the shooter’s last two updates, which were both released overnight. Infinity Ward is likely taking increased traffic into consideration since a large portion of its fan base is relegated to staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What’s new in this update?

Screengrab via Activision

The MK9 Bruen LMG makes its Modern Warfare debut in the next update, sporting “high accuracy and reliable damage,” according to Activision. To unlock it, players can either acquire the Encryption bundle or complete specific challenges.

Numerous bug fixes should make the game more enjoyable. The speed and sizing of the circle in Warzone will be adjusted, for example. And Alex’s Hard Wired skin will no longer appear in thermal scopes while Cold Blooded is equipped.

Call of Duty fans should expect the next Modern Warfare update to be available for download in under 12 hours.