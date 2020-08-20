It appears Infinity Ward is taming some of the more oppressive loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Today’s patch notes aren’t too lengthy, but they include a few much-needed changes. The overpowered shotgun underbarrel attachment for the FR 5.56 and the Bruen MK9 are being nerfed, which should be music to Modern Warfare and Warzone players’ ears.

Here are the patch notes for the Aug. 20 Modern Warfare and Warzone patch.

A patch has gone live across all platforms! This resolves the issue with the FR 5.56, but also includes other weapon balance adjustments and more.

Warzone: 12-Gauge Deputy underbarrel shotgun Clamped close lethal damage Fixed damage falloff for the FR 5.56 underbarrel shotgun

Bruen MK9 Reduced upper torso damage Base weapon – Increased recoil 60 Round Mag – Additional increased recoil

ISO Reduced movement penalty for drum mags Increased base ADS movement speed

725 Sawed-Off Barrel Small increase to ADS time Small decrease to movement speed Reduced close lethal damage range

Fix for an exploit near the Prison in Warzone

Removing the VO from the High Alert perk

Players discovered the FR 5.56’s shotgun attachment to be completely dominant at long ranges earlier this week, allowing players to easily pick off targets.

It turns out this wasn’t an intended feature, forcing Infinity Ward to issue a fix to the attachment’s fall off damage.

And even though the Bruen was nerfed earlier this month, it doesn’t seem like the adjustments were enough. The LMG will now deal less damage to the upper torso and have increased recoil for the base weapon and 60 Round Mag. With today’s changes, along with the previous tweaks that reduced the Bruen’s damage range, the weapon should be in a more balanced state.

The Aug. 20 patch should be live now on all platforms.