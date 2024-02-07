CoD is making a game-changing adjustment to player health in MW3 and Warzone season 2

Season two is set to go live later today in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, and specific changes for both modes in the seasonal update could make them feel totally new.

The season two patch notes for MW3 and Warzone reveal big upcoming changes to both games. The changes are independent of each other, but are related to health regeneration rates that have been controversial since release. MW3 multiplayer and Warzone may feel quite different after today’s update, and here’s why.

MW3 and Warzone season 2 health changes

Big changes are inbound. Image via Activision

Sledgehammer Games is aiming to improve the feel of MW3’s multiplayer by adjusting the health regeneration rate.

“We’ve adjusted health regeneration to better match the pace of gameplay,” Sledgehammer said in the MW3 patch notes. “These changes aim to enhance the intensity and satisfaction of gunfights. Now, for example, it’ll only take ~five seconds to heal from one to 150 health, down from the previous ~7.7s.”

Warzone dev Raven Software, meanwhile, has different health value changes and reasoning, but the tweaks are also aimed at improving gameplay.

“After reviewing engagement data we felt there was room to both reduce the regen delay, and increase the regen time providing a total change of 1.75 seconds off of the regeneration process,” the developer said. “As a reminder, the Medic Vest and/or Survivor Perk both set the regen delay to four seconds, which also sees increased value with the regeneration change above.”

Here are the specific changes coming to MW3 and Warzone in season two, which goes live later today at 11am CT.

MW3 health regen changes

Decreased delay before health regeneration begins from four seconds to three seconds (-25 percent).

Increased health regeneration rate from 40 HP per second to 75 HP per second (+88 percent).

Warzone health regen changes