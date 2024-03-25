Category:
CoD

CoD devs confirm Rebirth Island will return to Warzone in season 3

Rebirth Island is finally coming back.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 12:53 pm
Rebirth Island
Image via Activision

The Call of Duty community already had a sneaking suspicion, but the Warzone devs finally cleared the air and officially confirmed that Rebirth Island is making its triumphant return soon.

Recommended Videos

Activision confirmed today that Rebirth Island will be reintroduced in CoD: MW3 season three, and community members can get a first look at the iconic map in a trailer dropping on March 26 at 10am CT. We expect a start date to be revealed later this week, but based on the current battle pass, season three will most likely begin on April 3, 2024.

Rebirth Island
Rebirth Island fans don’t need to wait much longer. Image via Activision

Warzone first introduced the Alcatraz-inspired remake in 2020, but the map was removed in November 2022 when Warzone 2 launched. Community members have been begging the devs to bring back Rebirth Island ever since, and they got their wish—but not how they envisioned. Warzone Mobile launched on March 21 with Rebirth Island as one of its primary battle royale maps. Console and PC players would have preferred to have the map on their platforms of choice, but they don’t have to wait much longer for that to happen.

It’s also unclear if the devs intend to remake Rebirth Island or release a remastered version. When Raven Software added Fortune’s Keep back in Season Two Reloaded, the map was changed to follow the effects of a devastating earthquake with altered POIs and a massive crater in the center. Everything CoD fans need to know about the return of Rebirth Island should be revealed in the upcoming trailer.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The best Warzone Mobile loadout
Warzone Mobile screenshot of operators running through the battlefield
Category: CoD
CoD
The best Warzone Mobile loadout
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 25, 2024
Read Article When is Rebirth Island coming back to Warzone?
An overhead image of Rebirth Island in Warzone.
Category: CoD
CoD
When is Rebirth Island coming back to Warzone?
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 25, 2024
Read Article When does Warzone 3 come out?
A screenshot of Warzone operators battling in Urzikstan's new gulag.
Category: CoD
CoD
When does Warzone 3 come out?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The best Warzone Mobile loadout
Warzone Mobile screenshot of operators running through the battlefield
Category: CoD
CoD
The best Warzone Mobile loadout
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 25, 2024
Read Article When is Rebirth Island coming back to Warzone?
An overhead image of Rebirth Island in Warzone.
Category: CoD
CoD
When is Rebirth Island coming back to Warzone?
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 25, 2024
Read Article When does Warzone 3 come out?
A screenshot of Warzone operators battling in Urzikstan's new gulag.
Category: CoD
CoD
When does Warzone 3 come out?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 25, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.