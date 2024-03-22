All Warzone Mobile requirements: Recommended specifications, listed

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is a handheld variant of the famous battle royale game, and it even has the classic map Verdansk, too.

Warzone Mobile is a top of the line mobile game, meaning it has the potential for some incredible visuals that nearly rival what is possible on consoles these days. But that also means you may need a very good or new phone or tablet for it to run that well.

Although Warzone Mobile does not have that many listed requirements or specifications, the game’s performance may vary depending on what device you’re playing the game on, so keep that in mind if you’re struggling with framerate or lag while trying to chase down wins in Verdansk.

Here are the listed requirements and minimum specifications for Warzone Mobile.

Warzone Mobile requirements

Here’s what you’ll need. Image via Activision

Warzone Mobile’s minimum device specifications are as follows:

Android: Devices with at least 4 GB of RAM, running Android Adreno 618 or better.

Devices with at least 4 GB of RAM, running Android Adreno 618 or better. iOS: Devices running iOS 16.0 or later with at least 3 GB of RAM (excluding iPhone 8).

The above specifications are directly from Activision’s support website. At the time of writing (March 2024), Warzone Mobile players on Android are reporting issues with running the game smoothly, such as lag, low framerate, and crashing, while iOS users on Apple devices are having a better time.

Devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, for example, run the game just fun on High or Peak settings, and these settings cannot be lowered, but newer Android gamers are still having some issues with performance.

Activision has already confirmed it’s deployed numerous fixes for performance issues, with more on the way, so it just may take a couple of game updates for the device you’re playing on to run the game more smoothly.

There are ways to improve performance and framerate in Warzone Mobile, including tweaking some specific graphics settings, but if you’re continuing to run into performance issues with the minimum specifications listed above, it may be time to upgrade to a new, top of the line device if you’re looking to enjoy Warzone Mobile to its fullest.

Performance of Warzone Mobile will likely improve over time after several updates, but the issue could often be the device you’re playing on. Keep that in mind before you download the title. Take note of the minimum specifications.

