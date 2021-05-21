A new, minor update has gone live for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on all platforms that mainly focuses on bug fixes.
Treyarch was quick with a follow-up patch after yesterday’s midseason update launch, restoring a few modes that had to be disabled due to certain performance issues. Both Multi-Team Elimination and Moshpit are now back in the game.
The update also highlights a number of new medals that have been added to the ’80s Action Heroes event, such as “Have a Blast!” and “This is Personal,” both of which are needed to complete the event’s challenges to unlock all of its cosmetics.
Zombies also received a couple of fixes surrounding the UI and stability in both Outbreak and Onslaught. The Ray Gun has also had its ammo restored from 20/60 to 20/80, with the Pack-a-Punch amount set to be increased in a coming update.
The full list of patch notes can be found below.
Global
Medals
- Added new Medals for the ‘80s Action Heroes event:
- Have a Blast!
- Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with an explosion.
- Zombies: Killed 3 or more enemies rapidly with explosives.
- This is Personal
- Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with a Melee weapon.
- Zombies: Killed 7 or more enemies rapidly with a Melee weapon.
- Fully Loaded
- Multiplayer: Killed two or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading.
- Zombies: Killed 10 or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading.
- Addressed an issue where the “Fully Loaded” Medal previously displayed as “Become War” in Zombies.
- Light ‘Em Up
- Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with the Death Machine.
- Zombies: Killed 5 or more enemies rapidly with the Death Machine.
- Chopped Up
- Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with a Tomahawk.
- Zombies: Killed 3 or more enemies rapidly with a Tomahawk.
- First Blood
- Multiplayer: Got the first kill in a match.
- Zombies: Got the first kill in a match.
- Have a Blast!
Challenges
- Addressed an issue where Weapon Unlock Challenges for Zombies could display in Create-a-Class in Multiplayer.
- Updated the description for the ‘80s Action Heroes event challenge “A War You Won’t Believe”.
Weapons
- Custom Mods can now be applied to Dual Wield weapons in Create-a-Class.
- Updated the weapon model for the “Black Inknife” Blueprint.
Audio
- Added Classic hit marker and headshot sound option in Audio settings.
Operators
- Restored the Random Operator option in the Operator selection menu.
Multiplayer
Modes
- Multi-Team
- Restored Multi-Team Elimination and Moshpit after addressing performance issues.
- Prop Hunt
- Removed Slope option to prevent exploitable behavior.
Zombies
Weapons
- Ray Gun
- Restored standard Ray Gun ammo count from 20/60 to 20/80. Pack-a-Punched amount count will be increased in an upcoming update.
- Custom Mods
- Addressed an issue that could cause the Custom Mods menu to be blank after Pack-a-Punching weapons.
Ammo Mods
- Dead Wire
- Updated Dead Wire Tier V Ammo Mod to kill any normal zombies stunned that it stuns.
UI
- Addressed an issue where player names could appear during Main Quest cutscenes.
Outbreak
- Stability
- Fixed stability issues that could occur when players transitioned regions or left a match while in an upgrade menu.
Onslaught
- Stability
- Fixed a crash that occurred when unlocking the Challenge Weapon Blueprint in the new Mystery Munitions limited-time mode.