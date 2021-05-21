A new, minor update has gone live for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on all platforms that mainly focuses on bug fixes.

Treyarch was quick with a follow-up patch after yesterday’s midseason update launch, restoring a few modes that had to be disabled due to certain performance issues. Both Multi-Team Elimination and Moshpit are now back in the game.

In today's update:



• Multi-Team Elimination & Moshpit restored

• Custom Mods for Dual Wield

• Ray Gun standard ammo count increased

• Classic hit marker/headshot sound option

• Zombies stability fixes

• Challenge fixes

• 2XP Weekend begins!https://t.co/cPvcughoDC pic.twitter.com/hweGYgeIHz — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) May 21, 2021

The update also highlights a number of new medals that have been added to the ’80s Action Heroes event, such as “Have a Blast!” and “This is Personal,” both of which are needed to complete the event’s challenges to unlock all of its cosmetics.

Zombies also received a couple of fixes surrounding the UI and stability in both Outbreak and Onslaught. The Ray Gun has also had its ammo restored from 20/60 to 20/80, with the Pack-a-Punch amount set to be increased in a coming update.

The full list of patch notes can be found below.

Global

Medals

Added new Medals for the ‘80s Action Heroes event: Have a Blast! Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with an explosion. Zombies: Killed 3 or more enemies rapidly with explosives. This is Personal Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with a Melee weapon. Zombies: Killed 7 or more enemies rapidly with a Melee weapon. Fully Loaded Multiplayer: Killed two or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading. Zombies: Killed 10 or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading. Addressed an issue where the “Fully Loaded” Medal previously displayed as “Become War” in Zombies. Light ‘Em Up Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with the Death Machine. Zombies: Killed 5 or more enemies rapidly with the Death Machine. Chopped Up Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with a Tomahawk. Zombies: Killed 3 or more enemies rapidly with a Tomahawk. First Blood Multiplayer: Got the first kill in a match. Zombies: Got the first kill in a match.



Challenges

Addressed an issue where Weapon Unlock Challenges for Zombies could display in Create-a-Class in Multiplayer.

Updated the description for the ‘80s Action Heroes event challenge “A War You Won’t Believe”.

Weapons

Custom Mods can now be applied to Dual Wield weapons in Create-a-Class.

Updated the weapon model for the “Black Inknife” Blueprint.

Audio

Added Classic hit marker and headshot sound option in Audio settings.

Operators

Restored the Random Operator option in the Operator selection menu.

Multiplayer

Modes

Multi-Team Restored Multi-Team Elimination and Moshpit after addressing performance issues.

Prop Hunt Removed Slope option to prevent exploitable behavior.



Zombies

Weapons

Ray Gun Restored standard Ray Gun ammo count from 20/60 to 20/80. Pack-a-Punched amount count will be increased in an upcoming update.

Custom Mods Addressed an issue that could cause the Custom Mods menu to be blank after Pack-a-Punching weapons.



Ammo Mods

Dead Wire Updated Dead Wire Tier V Ammo Mod to kill any normal zombies stunned that it stuns.



UI

Addressed an issue where player names could appear during Main Quest cutscenes.

Outbreak

Stability Fixed stability issues that could occur when players transitioned regions or left a match while in an upgrade menu.



Onslaught