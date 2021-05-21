Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s new update brings back Multi-Team modes, fixes bugs

It's available to download now.

Image via Activision

A new, minor update has gone live for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on all platforms that mainly focuses on bug fixes.

Treyarch was quick with a follow-up patch after yesterday’s midseason update launch, restoring a few modes that had to be disabled due to certain performance issues. Both Multi-Team Elimination and Moshpit are now back in the game.

The update also highlights a number of new medals that have been added to the ’80s Action Heroes event, such as “Have a Blast!” and “This is Personal,” both of which are needed to complete the event’s challenges to unlock all of its cosmetics.

Zombies also received a couple of fixes surrounding the UI and stability in both Outbreak and Onslaught. The Ray Gun has also had its ammo restored from 20/60 to 20/80, with the Pack-a-Punch amount set to be increased in a coming update.

The full list of patch notes can be found below.

Global

Medals

  • Added new Medals for the ‘80s Action Heroes event:
    • Have a Blast!
      • Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with an explosion.
      • Zombies: Killed 3 or more enemies rapidly with explosives.
    • This is Personal
      • Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with a Melee weapon.
      • Zombies: Killed 7 or more enemies rapidly with a Melee weapon.
    • Fully Loaded
      • Multiplayer: Killed two or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading.
      • Zombies: Killed 10 or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading.
        • Addressed an issue where the “Fully Loaded” Medal previously displayed as “Become War” in Zombies.
    • Light ‘Em Up
      • Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with the Death Machine.
      • Zombies: Killed 5 or more enemies rapidly with the Death Machine.
    • Chopped Up
      • Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with a Tomahawk.
      • Zombies: Killed 3 or more enemies rapidly with a Tomahawk.
    • First Blood
      • Multiplayer: Got the first kill in a match.
      • Zombies: Got the first kill in a match.

Challenges

  • Addressed an issue where Weapon Unlock Challenges for Zombies could display in Create-a-Class in Multiplayer.
  • Updated the description for the ‘80s Action Heroes event challenge “A War You Won’t Believe”.

Weapons

  • Custom Mods can now be applied to Dual Wield weapons in Create-a-Class.
  • Updated the weapon model for the “Black Inknife” Blueprint.

Audio

  • Added Classic hit marker and headshot sound option in Audio settings.

Operators

  • Restored the Random Operator option in the Operator selection menu.

Multiplayer

Modes

  • Multi-Team
    • Restored Multi-Team Elimination and Moshpit after addressing performance issues.
  • Prop Hunt
    • Removed Slope option to prevent exploitable behavior.

Zombies

Weapons

  • Ray Gun
    • Restored standard Ray Gun ammo count from 20/60 to 20/80. Pack-a-Punched amount count will be increased in an upcoming update.
  • Custom Mods
    • Addressed an issue that could cause the Custom Mods menu to be blank after Pack-a-Punching weapons.

Ammo Mods

  • Dead Wire
    • Updated Dead Wire Tier V Ammo Mod to kill any normal zombies stunned that it stuns.

UI

  • Addressed an issue where player names could appear during Main Quest cutscenes.

Outbreak

  • Stability
    • Fixed stability issues that could occur when players transitioned regions or left a match while in an upgrade menu.

Onslaught

  • Stability
    • Fixed a crash that occurred when unlocking the Challenge Weapon Blueprint in the new Mystery Munitions limited-time mode.