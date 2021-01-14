Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s midseason one update, called Season One: Reloaded, is now live and Treyarch has loaded up the patch notes so fans know everything that’s included.
The star of this update is the new Fireteam map called Sanatorium. It's a huge playable area with rumors pointing toward this and other Fireteam maps being put together to make up a new Warzone location.
There's also a new game mode called Dropkick, which is a six-vs-six mode where players drop in and fight for control of nuclear codes and a nuclear briefcase.
Zombies has some new content for players to dive into with a mode called Cranked. It's similar to the multiplayer mode of the same name, where every zombie killed resets a timer that counts down until the player blows up. For PlayStation players, Raid joins the list of playable maps in Onslaught mode as well.
Treyarch also made several other announcements today, including the upcoming additions of Express from Black Ops II and Black Ops Cold War's second Zombies map, Firebase Z. Both of those maps won't be available until Feb. 4, however.
The full list of patch notes for today's midseason update can be read below:
Global
- Weapons
- Wakizashi
- Now available via in-game challenge and as a Weapon Blueprint in the Store.
Multiplayer
Maps
- Sanatorium
- New 40-player Multiplayer map set in an experimental Soviet health retreat in the Ural Plains.
Modes
- Dropkick
- Two teams fight for control of a nuclear briefcase, each gaining points when carrying the briefcase. The first team to reach the score limit by controlling the briefcase will trigger the nuke sequence to win.
Vehicles
- Tactical Raft
- New watercraft available for use in Sanatorium.
Featured playlists
- Dropkick (new)
- Sanatorium 24/7 (new)
- Nuketown 24/7
- Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7
- Gunfight Blueprints
- Face Off (3v3)
- Prop Hunt
Zombies
Modes
- Cranked
- Eliminate zombies to reset the Cranked Timer and keep yourself alive. Fail to eliminate a zombie before your timer reaches 0, and you’ll explode!
- The Cranked Timer gets shorter and shorter as the game progresses. Keep an eye out for the Cranked Timer power-up, which temporarily freezes the Cranked Timer for all players on the team.
- The game ends when all players are dead.
New featured playlists
- Cranked
- Onslaught Raid (PS4/PS5)
Weapons
- Wakizashi
- Loadout support for the Wakizashi added to Zombies, once unlocked.
Stability
- General stability improvements.
Warzone (updated Jan. 13)
Blueprint weapons
- Gallantry (Mac-10)
- All stats updated to match base Mac-10.
Weapons
- DMR 14
- Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to assault rifle stats.
- Damage falloff ranges decreased.
- 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units).
- Recoil increased.
- Increased moderately for second and third bullets.
- Increased slightly for subsequent bullets.
- Locational damage multipliers adjusted.
- Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units.
- Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%).
- Type 63
- Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to assault rifle stats.
- Damage falloff ranges decreased.
- 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units).
- Burst Pistol
- Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%).
Attachments
- DMR 14
- Front Grip
- Vertical recoil reduction removed.
- Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%.
- Field Agent Foregrip
- Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%.
- Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30%.
- Type 63
- Front Grip
- Vertical recoil reduction removed.
- Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%.
- Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
- Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%.
- Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%.
- Burst Pistol
- Akimbo
- All location damage multipliers set to 1.
Tactical equipment
- Addressed an issue that allowed players to access unlimited tactical equipment (including Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade.
Challenges
- Season Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended
Featured playlists (updated Jan. 14)
- Verdansk
- Quads
- Trios
- Duos
- Buy Back Solos
- Plunder Trios
- Rebirth Island
- Resurgence Quads
- Mini Royale Solo