Season one is halfway done, but there's more fun to be had.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s midseason one update, called Season One: Reloaded, is now live and Treyarch has loaded up the patch notes so fans know everything that’s included.

The star of this update is the new Fireteam map called Sanatorium. It's a huge playable area with rumors pointing toward this and other Fireteam maps being put together to make up a new Warzone location.

Season One gets even bigger tomorrow with all-new content:



• New MP map: Sanatorium

• New MP mode: Dropkick

• New Zombies mode: Cranked

• New Zombies Onslaught map + intel: Raid

• New weapon: Wakizashi sword

• Sanatorium 24/7

• #Zombies Free Access Week

+ more to come! pic.twitter.com/EReJPYKMYx — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 13, 2021

There's also a new game mode called Dropkick, which is a six-vs-six mode where players drop in and fight for control of nuclear codes and a nuclear briefcase.

Zombies has some new content for players to dive into with a mode called Cranked. It's similar to the multiplayer mode of the same name, where every zombie killed resets a timer that counts down until the player blows up. For PlayStation players, Raid joins the list of playable maps in Onslaught mode as well.

Get all the details on the new maps, modes, and more new content live today and coming up in Season One.



New blog + patch notes: https://t.co/aFkPKtg5mh pic.twitter.com/4Skm2wJws6 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 14, 2021

Treyarch also made several other announcements today, including the upcoming additions of Express from Black Ops II and Black Ops Cold War's second Zombies map, Firebase Z. Both of those maps won't be available until Feb. 4, however.

The full list of patch notes for today's midseason update can be read below:

Global

Weapons Wakizashi Now available via in-game challenge and as a Weapon Blueprint in the Store.



Multiplayer

Maps

Sanatorium New 40-player Multiplayer map set in an experimental Soviet health retreat in the Ural Plains.



Modes

Dropkick Two teams fight for control of a nuclear briefcase, each gaining points when carrying the briefcase. The first team to reach the score limit by controlling the briefcase will trigger the nuke sequence to win.



Vehicles

Tactical Raft New watercraft available for use in Sanatorium.



Featured playlists

Dropkick (new)

Sanatorium 24/7 (new)

Nuketown 24/7

Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7

Gunfight Blueprints

Face Off (3v3)

Prop Hunt

Zombies

Modes

Cranked Eliminate zombies to reset the Cranked Timer and keep yourself alive. Fail to eliminate a zombie before your timer reaches 0, and you’ll explode! The Cranked Timer gets shorter and shorter as the game progresses. Keep an eye out for the Cranked Timer power-up, which temporarily freezes the Cranked Timer for all players on the team. The game ends when all players are dead.



New featured playlists

Cranked

Onslaught Raid (PS4/PS5)

Weapons

Wakizashi Loadout support for the Wakizashi added to Zombies, once unlocked.



Stability

General stability improvements.

Warzone (updated Jan. 13)

Blueprint weapons

Gallantry (Mac-10) All stats updated to match base Mac-10.



Weapons

DMR 14 Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to assault rifle stats. Damage falloff ranges decreased. 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units). Recoil increased. Increased moderately for second and third bullets. Increased slightly for subsequent bullets. Locational damage multipliers adjusted. Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units. Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%).

Type 63 Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to assault rifle stats. Damage falloff ranges decreased. 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units).

Burst Pistol Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%).



Attachments

DMR 14 Front Grip Vertical recoil reduction removed. Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%. Field Agent Foregrip Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%. Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30%.

Type 63 Front Grip Vertical recoil reduction removed. Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%. Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%. Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%.

Burst Pistol Akimbo All location damage multipliers set to 1.



Tactical equipment

Addressed an issue that allowed players to access unlimited tactical equipment (including Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade.

Challenges

Season Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended

Featured playlists (updated Jan. 14)