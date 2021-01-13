Just last week, Raven Software updated Call of Duty: Warzone with nerfs to the DMR 14, Mac-10, Type 63, and pistols—and it appears they’ve done it again.

The developer posted patch notes for an upcoming update on Twitter today and quickly deleted them, but they were available to read for a short time. The notes included details of nerfs for the Mac-10, DMR 14, Type 63, and burst pistols.

#Warzone update going live now! Infinite stim fixed, DMR changes, & more.



The DMR 14 has had its damage falloff increased, bullet penetration changed to AR values, received an increase in recoil, and locational damage multipliers reduced. The Type 63 has also had its bullet penetration changed to AR values and received a decrease in damage falloff range. Both guns saw changes to multiple attachments, too.

The Mac-10's Gallantry blueprint, which had different weapon stats than the base Mac-10, basically making it a much stronger gun, has had its stats changed to match the normal Mac-10.

Thankfully, the update also includes a fix for the infinite Stim glitch that's been plaguing Warzone, allowing players to heal themselves infinitely while sitting in the storm to get easy, cheesy wins.

It's unclear if the notes were pushed too early and needed some changes, but this article will be updated with new notes if and when Raven posts them.

The full list of patch notes can be found below.

𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭s

𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐌𝐚𝐜-𝟏𝟎)

All stats updated to match base Mac-10

𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬

𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒

Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

Damage falloff ranges decreased 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70 percent from 2,500 units)

Recoil increased Increased moderately for second and third bullet Increased slightly for subsequent bullets

Locational damage multipliers adjusted Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~eight percent)



𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑

Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

Damage falloff ranges decreased 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55 percent from 2,000 units)



𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11 percent)

𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐃𝐌𝐑 𝟏𝟒

Front Grip Vertical recoil reduction removed Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20 percent to 30 percent

Field Agent Foregrip Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35 percent to 25 percent Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35 percent to 30 percent



𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝟔𝟑

Front Grip Vertical recoil reduction removed Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20 percent to 30 percent

Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45 percent to 30 percent Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45 percent to 40 percent



𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

Akimbo All location damage multipliers set to one



𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬