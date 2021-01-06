Call of Duty: Warzone players are rejoicing this morning thanks to the news that Raven Software has deployed a new update, nerfing problematic guns.

The DMR 14, Type 63, Mac-10, and dual pistols have all received substantial changes in the update, which is available on all platforms now. To receive the update, players can restart their game.

The time has come.



📄#Warzone update going live:



- DMR 14 - Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil

- Type 63 - Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil

- Mac-10 - Decreased headshot multiplier

- Dual pistols - Increased hip fire spread, decreased damage range — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 6, 2021

The DMR 14 and Type 63, both semi-auto tactical rifles, have received increased recoil and reduced headshot damage. Both weapons have been running rampant in Verdansk since they were added to the game last month.

The Mac-10, meanwhile, has been a monster of a submachine gun. The Black Ops Cold War gun had its headshot multiplier decreased today. It should still be a strong option at close range, however.

Dual pistols, namely the Diamatti from Black Ops Cold War, have been a favorite in the secondary slot of loadouts for players lately. Akimbo pistols have now had their hip fire spread increased, though, and their damage range decreased.

Warzone players can hop in and test out the update now. Many fans hope these changes will be enough to shake up a meta that's been frustrating battle royale players in recent weeks.