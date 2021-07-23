Double XP, free multiplayer now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

If it's double XP and free, it's meant to be.

Double XP weekend is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to help along players enjoying the game’s Free Access Multiplayer week, which began yesterday.

The Free Access week includes a taste of multiplayer, including current playlists NukeJacked 24/7, Party Games, Paintball Moshpit, and more. Zombies mode is also included, featuring the newest map Mauer der Toten, plus Die Maschine and Firebase Z.

Image via Activision

The map Rush, which is a remake of the Black Ops II DLC map of the same name, is also included. It’s a small-sized map perfect for six-vs-six game modes and highlighted in the Paintball game modes since it’s set inside of a paintball arena.

Free Access players are welcome to try and unlock the season’s newest weapons, like the OTs 9 submachine gun. It can be purchased in the in-game store or unlocked by playing the game through a simple but time-consuming challenge.

Any weapon unlocked in Black Ops Cold War can also be used in Call of Duty: Warzone, making the Free Access week a big draw to players of the battle royale title. Unlocking weapons in challenges is easier and quicker in multiplayer than Warzone, for the most part.

Double XP is live now and will end on Monday, July 26 at 12pm CT. Free Access week runs through July 29 at 12pm CT.