How to unlock the OTs 9 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

A new submachine gun has been added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone as part of its “season four reloaded” update.

The OTs 9 is a full-auto SMG that shreds enemies up close with its small magazine and fast fire rate. It struggles at longer ranges but is strong in up-close engagements in Verdansk or on smaller multiplayer maps, making it worthwhile to level up.

To begin using the OTs 9 in either CoD game, you need to unlock it via an in-game challenge or bust out your wallet to spend some well-earned CoD Points on a store bundle. Either way, the new gun is fun to use, especially once it’s leveled up.

Here’s how to get the new gun.

How to unlock the OTs 9 in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The challenge for the OTs 9 is as follows:

Using SMGs, kill three enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment in 15 different completed matches.

Gamers, it’s time to equip the Danger Close Wild Card and your favorite SMG and head into some public matches. You’ll need to finish off three enemies in a single game, 15 times, all of whom have been hit by a piece of Tactical equipment. Tacticals include Stun and Flash grenades.

The challenge will take some time to complete because you need to get the three kills in a match and then finish the game. You can’t just get the three kills and back out for another game, you need to let each match come to its completion before queuing up again.

Screengrab via Activision

Alternatively, you can unlock the OTs 9’s Undercover Agent blueprint by purchasing the Inside Job bundle from the in-game store. For 1,200 CoD Points, you unlock the blueprint, plus a charm, finishing move, emblem, sticker, and one battle pass tier skip.