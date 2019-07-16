An unexpected update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available to be downloaded on PlayStation 4.

Most players were surprised to see another Black Ops 4 update today after version 1.20 introduced Operation Apocalypse Z last Tuesday. But now, update version 1.21 is live. It’s a 4.7 GB download file on PS4.

Treyarch Studios on Twitter In today’s #BlackOps4 update: * Operation Apocalypse Z on Xbox One & PC * Light breaks in and Reaper deploys in #Blackout on all platforms * Gameplay improvements + Zombies fixes * Featured Playlist updates + more Patch notes: https://t.co/3XbOx55GeG

It doesn’t seem like there are any major changes in this update, however. Most notably, Operation Apocalypse Z is now live on Xbox One and PC. This means players have access to the latest Specialist, Reaper, three new Black Ops Pass multiplayer maps, and the newest Zombies experience, Alpha Omega, on all platforms.

There’s also been a slight change to the Blackout map that was updated as part of Operation Apocalypse Z. “Daylight has begun to trickle in through the fog in Blackout’s main map, bringing higher visibility and improved lighting to core Quads, Duos, and Solo matches,” Treyarch said. “While a light mist still remains, you’ll have an easier time tracking your prey in the main map with today’s update.”

You can read the full patch notes on the official Black Ops 4 subreddit.