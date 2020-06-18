CleanX officially joins Toronto Ultra’s starting lineup for Call of Duty League Paris Home Series

The last-place team in the Call of Duty League is making a roster change before this weekend’s online tournament.

The Toronto Ultra will start Tobias “CleanX” Juul Jønsson over Classic for the Paris Home Series, the team announced today. The 19-year-old will compete alongside Methodz, Bance, Cammy, and MettalZ.

Our starters for tomorrow's match v Atlanta 👇



(QUATRE DE NOS JOUEURS SONT EUROPÉENS. CONFIRMÉ.) 😈#SooUltra | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/lmXJcIzbjc — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) June 18, 2020

CleanX made a name for himself last year at the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship, where he earned a top-12 placing with Team Singularity. He joined the Toronto Ultra’s 10-man roster in October but has yet to play in an official CDL match.

Toronto have struggled in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League. They’re in last place right now with 40 CDL Points. But just one win this weekend would tie the Ultra with the Los Angeles Guerrillas and Seattle Surge, who both aren’t competing in the Paris Home Series.

Toronto are in Group B at the Paris Home Series alongside the Atlanta FaZe, New York Subliners, and OpTic Gaming Los Angeles. Their first match will be against Atlanta, who are in first place in the Call of Duty League standings.

CleanX will make his CDL debut against FaZe tomorrow at 4:30pm CT.