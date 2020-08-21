Chicago Huntsmen, Toronto Ultra advance to winners semifinals in Call of Duty League Playoffs 2020

Both are just a few steps away from a championship.

The Toronto Ultra and Chicago Huntsmen are moving on in the winners bracket of the 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs.

With wins today, both teams have advanced to the winners bracket semifinals of the $4.6 million event, meaning they are just two consecutive victories away from the grand finals.

The Ultra pulled off another upset with a 3-1 win over the third-seeded Florida Mutineers today. Toronto, who entered the postseason as the seventh seed, defeated the London Royal Ravens yesterday to become the first team in the playoffs to beat a higher-seeded team. Their win against Florida is now only the second time a lower-seeded team has won.

WE HAVE NO WORDS: 250-249 for @TorontoUltra to win the series 3-1 against Florida @Mutineers. THIS IS #CDLPlayoffs!



Toronto will play in a Championship Weekend qualifying match against @DallasEmpire tomorrow. #SooUltra | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/DMPE28dUjG — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 21, 2020

In the semifinals, the Ultra will have to get past the second-seeded Dallas Empire, who they defeated in the Empire’s final regular season match on July 26. In the only other time the two teams faced each other this season, the Empire won on April 11.

The Chicago Huntsmen will also move on to the semifinals after a five-game win over the New York Subliners. The series was one of the closest so far in the playoffs, as the Huntsmen pulled out an 11-round Arklov Peak Search and Destroy win and and a four-point win on Gun Runner Domination.

Chicago will play the Atlanta FaZe in the next round. The teams, which were predicted by many as the best teams in the league at the beginning of the year, only met once during the regular season. In their lone matchup on July 12, the Huntsmen swept Atlanta in a rather one-sided series.

The losers of today’s matches, Florida and New York, will drop down to the losers bracket where they will try to keep their championship hopes alive. Each team awaits an opponent, with the Mutineers playing either OpTic Gaming Los Angeles or Minnesota RØKKR, while the Subliners will get the winner of London Royal Ravens vs. Paris Legion.

The CDL Playoffs will resume tomorrow at approximately 12pm CT.