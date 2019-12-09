Chicago Huntsmen names Sender head coach for 2020 Call of Duty League season

Chicago’s Call of Duty League team officially has a coach.

Troy “Sender” Michaels will be the head coach of the Chicago Huntsmen, the organization announced today. Sender will coach Chicago’s starting lineup that features Seth “Scump” Abner, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Peirce “Gunless” Hillman, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon.

Last week, Chicago also added former Enigma6 captain Jordon General as a substitute and Search and Destroy streamer John “x2Pac_ThuGLorD” Hartley was named an SnD analyst for the team.

Chicago Huntsmen on Twitter Meet the coach @Sender_FN WATCH: https://t.co/g0f2xHmqJG https://t.co/XMmrLYdEVN

Sender has extensive history with General, whom he played with on Enigma6 in 2018 and then coached during the 2019 season. That history ultimately led him to take the Chicago job.

Sender said he was originally going to go to Los Angeles, but working with the Huntsmen “ended up being a better opportunity.”

Chicago will open its season in Minnesota, where they’ll play OpTic Gaming LA on Jan. 26, 2020.