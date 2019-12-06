Chicago Huntsmen taps General for substitute spot

Former Enigma6 captain Jordon General has joined the Chicago Huntsmen Call of Duty League franchise as a substitute, the team announced today via Twitter.

As one of the team’s two required reserve players, General cannot play in Call of Duty Challengers, the amateur competitive circuit. He joins Chicago, which boasts the all-star starting lineup of Seth “Scump” Abner, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Peirce “Gunless” Hillman, and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon. The team also added legendary Search and Destroy player John “x2Pac_ThuGLorD” Hartley to the roster yesterday.

Chicago Huntsmen on Twitter Meet the best 6th man in the league @JordonGeneral https://t.co/MGbaE7547K

For most of his career, General has competed on Enigma6, a brand he and his family own. And despite having several different roster iterations over the years, General and E6 seemed to find success, including a fourth-place finish at this year’s Call of Duty World League Championship.

General said he didn’t expect to join the Huntsmen because he believed he would find a starting spot elsewhere. But he told Huntsmen executive Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez that if he didn’t become a starter on another team, Chicago would be the only team he would be interested in being a substitute for.

Chicago’s first match of the season is on Jan. 26, 2020, when they play OpTic Gaming LA.