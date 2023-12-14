CDL pros want a new MW3 map added to the ruleset—but it can’t change until after Major One

Atlanta FaZe star aBeZy recently said he wants Greece added to the Call of Duty League map rotation. But the pros may have to wait before any drastic changes can be made.

The Major One qualifiers for the 2024 CDL season started on Dec. 8. After one weekend of the 2024 CDL season, Seattle, Atlanta, and New York sit atop the standings with undefeated records. Meanwhile, the L.A. Thieves and Boston Breach performed below expectations and went winless.

Greece would be a great addition to the CDL map pool. Image via Activision

There is still plenty of time for teams to turn around their form as the league expanded to seven qualifier matches every stage this season. The CDL also introduced a new holiday break from Dec. 18 through Jan. 11.

SMG superstar aBeZy thought the downtime would provide a perfect opportunity to reconsider the current map pool, but league officials may have other plans.

Greece as a new CDL map?

Call of Duty League pros currently play on a pre-season one updated version of MW3. As a result, the players haven’t gotten a taste of the adjustments made to improve combat flow and increase control of team-owned areas in Hardpoint.

“I haven’t even touched the new patch,” aBeZy said. “But if it’s worse than what they were before, then we need to bring in a new map, AKA Greece.”

Modern Warfare 3 added Greece as a new traditional multiplayer map in the season one update earlier this month. The environment has a few extra layers than what competitive fans are familiar with. Still, the usual three-lane format is present with additional water flanking options on the outer edge of either side.

The fan reception to the new map has been overwhelmingly positive, and aBeZy believes Greece could be a viable addition to the CDL. But the pro said he’s been told a new map won’t be added during the Major One qualifiers.

“I’ve heard that they will not change maps until after Major One, which is insane considering we have a two or three-week break before our next matches,” aBeZy said.

For now, at least, CDL matches start back up on Dec. 15, and we don’t expect to see any changes to the map pool yet.