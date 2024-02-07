CDL pros are testing new guns from MW3 season 2 update—but they aren’t usable in Ranked Play

Season two’s BP50 AR and RAM-9 SMG have caught the attention of Call of Duty League pros, but MW3 Ranked Play players don’t have the same luxury to test either weapon out.

CDL pros rarely change what weapons they use throughout a season. In CoD: Modern Warfare 2, for example, the TAQ 56 was the go-to AR, while the Vazenv-9K was the SMG of choice. The M4 and ISO Hemlock ARs almost worked their way into contention, but both weapons were banned, leaving a two-gun meta for the full season.

The BP50 has a strong chance to usurp the MCW. Image via Activision

MW3 could be a different story, however, as nerfs to the MCW and Rival-9 have jeopardized their competitive futures.

MCW and Rival 9 nerfs open door for new AR and SMG in CDL and Ranked Play

In the Season One Reloaded update, the MCW had its sprint-to-fire time increased, and two popular attachments had their benefits decreased. Additionally, one of the best Rival 9 attachments also suffered a downgrade.

Then, in season two, Sledgehammer Games doubled down by increasing the MCW’s aim-down-sight time by 10 percent and sprint-to-fire time by five percent, significantly slowing down the AR. As a result, CDL pros have started testing out the BP50 AR and RAM-9 in scrims to see if these guns are strong enough to replace either weapon.

OpTic Texas analyst and coach JP said today that a new meta is developing. Los Angeles Guerrillas head coach Veohz backed up that claim by revealing that “the RAM-9 is also being tested as an alternative for the Rival.”

Despite both season two weapons getting a test run in CDL practices, Treyarch banned the BP50 and RAM-9 from MW3 Ranked Play before they could even see the light of day.

If pros do end up deciding to use the new weapons in official matches, the devs can always go back and unban the AR and SMG. But for now, Ranked Play competitors are stuck with the MCW and Rival 9 for the foreseeable future.