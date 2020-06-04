Captain Price’s operator skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans can now get their first look at the upcoming Captain Price operator skin.

Captain Price is one of the new operators added to the game in season four. Captain Price himself sent personal videos to several content creators asking for their help in Verdansk on launch day in a clever marketing campaign.

The Captain Price operator skin features a grey and brown outfit with night vision goggles on his helmet. The screenshot lists the character as Domino, but this is likely a place-holder in the game files. He should also be a member of the SAS faction and will be moved once season four is released.

Other outfits will likely be available for the character in the season four battle pass or in premium bundles. A lot of fans are hoping for original outfits to make an appearance, such as the iconic “Wetwork” outfit from Call of Duty 4.

Kyle “Gaz” Garrick will also be one of the new operators available in season four, but his operator skin has not been leaked. The Modern Warfare story will also continue with Price and Gaz entering the battlefield to assist Alex and Ghost in Verdansk.

The new season was scheduled to be released on June 3, but Activision indefinitely delayed its release in response to the ongoing protests and unrest surrounding the death of George Floyd.

It is unclear when season four will be released, but players should use this extra time to finish up their season three battle pass.