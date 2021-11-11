Captain America and Indiana Jones reportedly coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard players might eventually see two iconic characters, Captain America and Indiana Jones, as in-game operators, according to industry insider Tom Henderson.

Henderson tweeted today that Disney has been in talks with Activision about “potential partnership opportunities,” meaning iconic characters from the Disney catalog might appear in Vanguard. Henderson was also sent strings of code from CoDPerseus_, an account that posts leaked Call of Duty information, referencing an in-game event involving the characters. It’s unclear what the event will entail or when it will take place, and it hasn’t been officially confirmed if either character will appear in Vanguard.

Both Captain America and Indiana Jones seem to be making their way to #Vanguard in the near future.



Disney had been in talks with Activision in the summer on potential partnership opportunities. pic.twitter.com/XI7juVSdfC — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 11, 2021

But other pop culture figures have shown up in Call of Duty titles recently. Judge Dredd, John Rambo, and John Mclane previously appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone. Scream’s Ghostface and Donnie Darko’s Frank the Rabbit were also recently added in The Haunting seasonal event.

Captain America and Indiana Jones would match the timeline of Vanguard since both characters were active during World War II. Indiana Jones fought Nazis throughout the 1930s and Captain America is a World War II veteran. Fans could see a World War II version of Captain America like in the 2011 film, matching the aesthetic and mood of Vanguard. Special finishers with Captain America’s shield or Indiana Jones’ whip would also be exciting options.

Activision has not officially announced if either character is coming to Vanguard, but fans might get to use both of the exciting heroes in the future.