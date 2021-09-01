Judge Dredd is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

A new teaser on the official Call of Duty Twitter account indicates that the iconic comic book character Judge Dredd is coming to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

The teaser shows Judge Dredd’s badge, golden armor, and gloves holding a weapon with what looks like a new weapon skin. While this teaser doesn’t officially announce Judge Dredd as the next character coming to Warzone, Dredd fans quickly put the hints together.

A new order is about to rise in Verdansk… #Warzone #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/BlT3Q1f3aF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 1, 2021

Judge Dredd is a fictional law enforcement officer in Mega-City One and serves as judge, jury, and executioner. The character was also adapted for the big screen twice, being played by Sylvester Stallone in 1995 and Karl Urban in 2012. Judge Dredd is known for violence and swift acts of justice, making him the perfect character for Call of Duty.

Other notable characters like John Rambo and John McClane are already in Warzone, and Judge Dredd will make an excellent addition to the roster. But it’s unclear if Stallone’s version of Judge Dredd will appear, considering his Rambo character is already in the game. Fans might see Urban make his debut in Call of Duty or see a comic book version of Dredd come to life. Regardless of what version of Dredd appears in Warzone, fans will have the chance to deliver justice to Verdansk as they see fit.

It’s unclear when Judge Dredd will come to Warzone and Cold War, but fans will likely see the iconic character in-game soon.