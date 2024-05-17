MW3 Season 3 ranked play image
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

Can you use the Ghoulie camo on MW3 weapons?

Stay spooky.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: May 17, 2024 05:18 pm

Although there are many different skins in Call of Duty, there haven’t been many that have taken as much effort to unlock as the Ghoulie camo from Modern Warfare 2. Players had to grind plenty of hours to acquire this skin and are now worried it isn’t usable in MW3.

The Ghoulie camo was acquired by players during the Haunting’s Soul Capture event in October 2023 and was earned by collecting and trading in 1,000 Captured Souls. Players had to rip through many different games of MW2 multiplayer or Warzone to get it, and even then, it wasn’t guaranteed to carry over and apply to MW3‘s weaponry.

Is the Ghoulie camo applicable for MW3 weapons?

A screenshot of the Ghoulie camo on an M4 in MW2.
Was it worth their souls? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily for any hard-working players, the developers have allowed all non-completionist camos to be applied to MW3 weapons. As a result, the Ghoulie camo can be used on all weapons in MW3 if you unlocked the skin during the Halloween event from 2023.

Unfortunately for some gamers, though, if you didn’t unlock the Ghoulie camo during the event, you’re all out of luck. The skin was an event exclusive and will not be returning to the game through the store or any other means—unless Activision decides to run back the same skin for another Halloween event this October.

Of course, there’s a whole new Call of Duty title on the horizon, with multiple rumors around the next addition being a part of the Black Ops storyline. There’s also plenty of noise suggesting the game could be revealed in June, so keep your eyes peeled for more info.

