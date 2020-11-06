Can you Prestige in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

When Infinity Ward unleashed Prestige mode upon the world with 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, FPS players found a new addiction.

The concept was simple: give up everything you unlocked to rank up all over again and earn new things along the way. Since then, millions of players around the world have been grinding Prestige levels in numerous CoD titles.

Many players were bummed out to learn that 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare didn’t have a Prestige mode, so the question on everyone’s minds going into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was whether the new title would have Prestige.

We now have our answer.

Is there Prestige in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

There is a Prestige mode in Black Ops Cold War, but it’s a bit different than what players are used to. It’s a mix of previous Prestige modes and the new seasonal model.

New Prestige levels are added each season. There are 200 levels, allowing players to earn the title of Prestige Master, but they can then level all the way up to 1,000 each season.

And the cool part? You don’t lose any of your Create-a-Class content once you Prestige, so you don’t have to rebuild your favorite classes.

Treyarch’s summary of Prestige in Black Ops Cold War can be found below: