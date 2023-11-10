Can you extract Wonder Weapons in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies? – Answered

Wonder Weapons are the best equipment you can find in Zombies.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies playlist throws you into a massive battleground for you to explore, and a wide variety of rewards for you to earn before you exfil. Wonder Weapons are the pinnacle items you can unlock, but players are curious if they extract with you.

Because of how powerful the Wonder Weapons are compared to nearly everything else you can find in Zombies, making sure you have the chance to use them for as long as possible is critical. They work like every other weapon you use in Zombies, however, and that may be a frustrating thing. Here’s what you need to know about Wonder Weapons extracting with you in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Do Wonder Weapons extract with you in MW3 Zombies?

The Ray Gun Wonder Weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We can confirm that a Wonder Weapon will not be extracted with you after you use the exfil in a MW3 Zombies match. These details were shared by the MWZombies Reddit community. When you return to the main menu screen and jump into another match, the Wonder Weapon you brought with you won’t be in your available weapons, and you can’t start with it. Instead, when you exfil a Zombies match with a Wonder Weapon, the item converts into a sizeable chunk of XP that goes to your account.

Although a looted Wonder Weapon doesn’t come with you when you exfil, there is another way to start with one. Some MW3 have had the luck of looting Wonder Weapon schematics, and these are incredibly rare drops for you to find while playing Zombies.

Supposedly, a player was able to find the Ray Gun schematic by defeating a mini-boss called the Mega Abomination for a Bounty contract. This is likely one of several ways to loot the schematic like the others you can find in MW 3 Zombies, but it’s still a rare and tough schematic to locate. You’ll be able to use a Wonder Weapon at the start of a Zombies match every 48 hours if you unlock a Wonder Weapon schematic.

It’s unfortunate that you can’t leave a MW3 Zombies map with a Wonder Weapon, but it makes sense. These are the most powerful weapons, and starting with them every match would make things far too easy. Plus, every weapon that you upgraded with pack-a-punch also loses these upgrades after each exfil, likely to make Zombies much more challenging.