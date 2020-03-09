Call of Duty: Warzone will feature 150-player lobbies

Infinity Ward’s standalone battle royale game mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has a significantly larger player count than Black Ops 4.

Earlier today, the developers of CoD: Modern Warfare revealed the latest free-to-play standalone BR game mode, confirming previous rumors. Warzone will feature up to 150 players per lobby, which is 50 players higher than Black Ops 4’s battle royale that featured around 100 players—but matches usually began with less.

The map is much larger than Black Ops 4 and features its own one-vs-one system in the Gulag. Players can watch on as they await their next fight, which allows them to respawn depending on whether they succeed. Other significant locations include TV Station, Storage Town, Hills, Prison, and Military Base.

Warzone has around 90 players more than Respawn’s Apex Legends and 50 more players than arguably the most popular battle royale title, Fortnite, making it one of the largest mainstream BRs across most platforms.

This increase in player count would typically strain the network and game considering the amount of players connecting at the same time. This could result in FPS drops or tears. But Infinity Ward has taken measures to ensure this doesn’t occur, especially on optimized hardware like the PS4 Pro, according to a report by Charlie Intel following a playtest.

Warzone goes live tomorrow and will be free-to-play. Players can team up with their friends across multiple systems since Warzone features crossplay, much like Modern Warfare.