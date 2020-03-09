Is Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale a crossplay game?

It’s finally here. It’s real, it’s happening, and it’s big. Call of Duty: Warzone has been officially confirmed and it’s the world’s newest battle royale.

Warzone boasts the ability to play with up to 150 players in Solos, Duos, or Trios game modes on a huge map inspired by multiple Call of Duty locations. You can find maps from Call of Duty 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and many more inside the massive battle royale map.

Since you can play the free-to-play Warzone with multiple friends, the question immediately must be asked: Is it a crossplay game?

Is Call of Duty: Warzone crossplay?

Crossplay is the future of gaming, but it’s also the present. The ability to play with friends and foes alike no matter what system they’re playing on is one of the best recent additions to multiplayer gaming.

So when rumors of Warzone began to circulate, gamers everywhere wondered if it would be crossplay, especially considering that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has that feature and players have grown accustomed to gaming with their Xbox friends while playing on PlayStation, or vice versa.

So is Call of Duty: Warzone crossplay? We’re happy to report that the answer is yes. Like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the game that Warzone is based on, Warzone is a crossplay title.

This means that you can play Warzone with friends no matter what they play on. PlayStation 4 gamers, Xbox One gamers, and Battle.net PC gamers can all play together and against each other in Warzone.