Call of Duty: Warzone player wins match by dropping a helicopter on an enemy

Call of Duty: Warzone offers players a lot of different ways to navigate the map. Vehicles are a quick and easy way to move around the large map and helicopters are one of the best modes of transportation.

One player proved earlier today that helicopters aren’t just a tool to use to get around the map—they can also be used as a deadly weapon to win the game.

A player uploaded a clip of the final circle in a Warzone match. They were in a helicopter high in the air while the last enemy player tried to shoot them down. The enemy eventually did enough damage to cause the player to abandon the vehicle.

The player parachuted down into the storm and ran toward the enemy in a last-ditch effort to win the match. Before they could reach the circle, though, the helicopter crashed down and eliminated the final enemy to win the match. The player didn’t fire a single shot and walked away with a victory.

Vehicles are some of the deadliest weapons in Warzone. Pokelawls recently killed four players inside Atlas Superstore with an SUV and another player strapped C4 to a car before driving it into an enemy team and eliminating them.

Helicopters do have an unexpected counter, however. Another player took out an entire team in a helicopter with a Recon Drone, which is an often-overlooked piece of equipment. Regardless of this one weakness, helicopters are a solid tool to use late in the game and can even be used as a weapon if needed.