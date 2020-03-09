Call of Duty: Warzone has a similar ping system to Apex Legends

Since the release of Apex Legends, battle royale enthusiasts have started to put ping systems near the top of the list for necessary features.

Call of Duty: Warzone will feature a similar ping system to Apex that should make things a lot easier when it comes to team communication, according to Charlie Intel.

Before the rise of Apex, ping systems in battle royale games were pretty barebones. But one of the reasons why the EA Games title took off in popularity was because of its detailed pinging.

With one keyboard click and swipe, players were able to tell their teammates many different things. You could highlight enemies, notify allies of different types of weapons, armor, shields, and even point out if supply drops were opened or closed. This allowed for people to communicate effortlessly without having to speak a single word.

Multiple games have followed suit since then, including the ever-popular Fortnite, PUBG‘s Radio Message system, and even Riot Games’ upcoming first-person shooter, VALORANT.

It’s good to see Activision implementing such a feature since there will be many different kinds of items available on the battlefield. With 150 players firing away, it could get really hectic for players to try to effectively convey messages through the gunfire and explosions.

Warzone will be released to the public as a free-to-play title tomorrow on Tuesday, March 10.