Ranked play was set to come to Call of Duty: Vanguard this week, but eager fans will have to wait a little longer after Treyarch Studios was forced to push the new mode’s release back due to unforeseen issues.

According to the CoD developers, the ranked play update had to be delayed after the team discovered a “stat-breaking” issue that can take place in the game once live.

“In retail testing prior to launch, we discovered a stat-breaking issue that only appears in the live environment,” Treyarch said on Twitter. The issue, the developers explained, wasn’t spotted because it cannot occur on closed testing servers. “As a result, the Beta will not go live tomorrow morning as intended.”

Treyarch reassured fans that fixing the new Vanguard problem and getting ranked play live is their main priority and expect to have an update for fans soon.

Despite launching three months ago, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s ranked play beta wasn’t set to go live until Feb. 17. This was set to coincide with Season Two’s launch, which itself was delayed until earlier this week due to stability concerns. Since Vanguard launched, fans have been eager to test their skills in competitive modes, but will have to wait a little longer now.

As of now, there is no date for when players can expect to have access to the ranked mode. To get the latest updates make sure to follow Treyarch’s social media here.