Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone delayed to Feb. 14

Call of Duty: Vanguard season two has been delayed 12 days to Feb. 14, Activision announced today.

The upcoming content drop, also coming to the free-to-play Warzone, was originally planned for release on Feb. 2. The extra time will give the developers more opportunities to fix bugs and overall game stability.

We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.



“To date, we’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done,” Activision said of the delay. “We will use this additional development time to deliver updates, including optimizations to gameplay, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), to fix game stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience for players across Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare.”

The news comes in the wake of a continuous strike by Activision employees, including many QA testers from Warzone’s Raven Software, leaving the game buggy for most and unplayable for some. But the other CoD titles are experiencing problems, too.

“Upcoming implementations will address several concerns raised by the community and other quality-of-life improvements,” Activision said. “Adjusting the core gameplay loop, mechanics, and balance is a continuing and important focus. Fixes will apply to your platform of choice—two generations of consoles and PC—as well as gameplay in general across all five systems.”

This is a turbulent period for Call of Duty with the ongoing strike and yesterday’s news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, so the need for extra time to deploy a large update is understandable and expected.