The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta is now live on PS4

The first “weekend” of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer beta is now live on PlayStation 4 for all users who pre-ordered the game. It’s downloadable from the PS4 store and requires PlayStation Plus to play online.

The first beta period will run until Sept. 16. This will be followed by the second beta window from Sept. 19 to 23. The first two days of the beta will be available for those who pre-ordered Modern Warfare and the last two days will be open to all PS4 users.

The first-person shooter will bring several new features, including Operators, maps, game modes, and the Gunsmith. The first weekend will grant players limited access to multiplayer to serve as a taste for what’s to come next in the Call of Duty cycle.

Activision has said that it’ll provide several content updates throughout each beta period, so players can expect playlist changes. Several maps may be rotated out and be replaced by newer ones. New game modes could be added including Infected or the highly-anticipated two-vs-two, six-vs-six, 10-vs-10, and 20-vs-20 battles.

The Russian Operator Minotaur was revealed earlier today. He’s a part of the Spetsnaz faction and players can use this character throughout the beta.

The Modern Warfare beta will serve as a precursor for what’s to come. It’ll allow Acitivison to gauge public response and feedback for the official release on Oct. 25.