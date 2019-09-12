Everything we know about the new MW Operator, Minotaur

On Sept. 11, Activision has revealed a new Operator for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare called Minotaur. The release was made using an augmented reality code via Snapchat, which revealed the brand new soldier when the code was scanned.

Minotaur is an Operator, which is a character that players can select and use on the battlefield. Operators are somewhat similar to Specialists in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 but have no ability or specialist weapon. They are fully customizable characters with backstory, dialogue, and brand-new executions, similar to Apex Legends.

There are three operator factions that we know of; Coalition, Allegiance, and Spetsnaz. Minotaur is one of 18 Operators as well as three pre-order Operators that are currently available in Modern Warfare. He is a part of the Spetsnaz faction. Although his backstory is unknown, the Spetsnaz unit is a Russian special-operation service that deals with intelligence and foreign affairs.

Minotaur is a Russian soldier that can be seen wearing a headset connected to a Radio in his pocket. He could have tattoos on his arms and chest that symbolizes his faction.

Call of Duty News on Twitter New #ModernWarfare Operator revealed: Minotaur https://t.co/iOLW1UINW4 Photo via CharlieINTEL/Dexerto

Playstation 4 users that pre-ordered Modern Warfare can download the Beta. The servers will go live at around 12pm CT and will end on the morning of Sept. 16. The second weekend of the Beta will include PS4, Xbox, and PC users. This will include crossplay, which will allow players to connect with friends across all platforms.