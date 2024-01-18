Category:
Call of Duty might get a crossover with Warhammer 40K, according to leaks

This is unexpected.
Eva Martinello
Published: Jan 18, 2024 12:57 pm
MW3 Precious Cargo mission: Saga and Alex end cutscene
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Call of Duty might get a collaboration event with Warhammer 40,000, according to numerous assets leaked on Jan. 17 that include loading screens and game mode icons.

Several leakers shared findings that displayed Call of Duty visuals that mixed both universes, as reported by IGN. They were found in files of the latest update, which brought Season One Reloaded to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 Captain Titus holding chainsaw and gun
Hot drops for the Emperor? Image via Focus Entertainment

The leaks include several loading screens that show characters from the Warhammer 40K universe, such as The Dark Angels and Sisters of Battle. One also shows the cover of the book Pilgrims of Fire, which clearly hints at a collaboration event with the game. More leaked visuals showed icons that the leaker claimed to be for an upcoming game mode, which would hint at a limited-time event mode as part of the collaboration.

X/Twitter user Fumo Leak shared all these resources, as well as names of bosses they claimed to see coming with the event, but without assets to back the rumor. The list includes Baton Jailer, Swamp Monster (Fenbeast), Orgre Butcher, and Mummy. New Execution Strings are also rumored to be part of the potential collaboration.

It looks like a dream-like event for fans of CoD who are also fond of the Warhammer universe. There looks to be plenty of content here, with a dedicated game mode and characters coming from the fantasy universe. Of course, CoD fans are no stranger to big collaborations, from The Boys events all the way to a Nicki Minaj skin.

It’s still unclear when this event would take place in CoD. It’s a peculiar collaboration event, which will likely bring a very different vibe to the Activision games. We’ll likely to get more information on the matter in the coming weeks.

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.