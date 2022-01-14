Call of Duty League releases 2022 schedule details, including midseason Warzone tournament

The Call of Duty League has revealed its full schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, featuring four Major events hosted by four different CDL franchises.

As of now, the Majors will be played on LAN at different locations across North America. But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “dates and locations are tentative,” according to the league.

Image via Call of Duty League

Each of the four Majors will be preceded by three weekends of qualifying online play. Major I will be hosted by OpTic Texas and take place from March 3 to 6. Major II will be from March 31 to April 3, hosted by Minnesota RØKKR. Major III is on June 2 to 5 hosted by Toronto Ultra, while the New York Subliners will host Major IV from July 21 to 24.

In between Majors II and III, there will be a midseason break that features an All-Star Weekend, a $100,000 CDL Warzone Pacific tournament, and a $250,000 Pro-Am Classic before in-season action begins again on May 13.

Related: Call of Duty League and Challengers team tracker for 2022

The CDL Championship Weekend will cap off the season sometime toward the end of summer, also scheduled to be played on LAN. The dates and location of CoD Champs 2022 are yet to be revealed.

The 2022 CDL season begins on Feb. 4, but players will participate in the Kickoff Classic tournament next weekend with a $30,000 grand prize and featuring all 12 teams, including the newly-announced Boston Breach.