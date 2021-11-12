Call of Duty League pro Automaton loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

It's one of the better ARs in the game.

At the outset of Call of Duty: Vanguard, there are three guns that dominate the meta.

Everyone knows about the STG44 and MP-40, but the third gun being used by pros and sweaty gamers everywhere is the Automaton. The second unlocked assault rifle offers a higher fire rate than other ARs, making it formidable in up-close encounters.

Even some Call of Duty League pros, the best CoD players in the world who are paid for their gun skill, are using the Automaton occasionally in tournaments and scrimmages. That’s how you know it’s legitimate.

Here’s how CDL pros are using the Automaton early on in Vanguard.

Scump – OpTic Texas

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: Anastasia Sniper

Anastasia Sniper Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Granular Grip Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: On-Hand

Clayster – New York Subliners

Muzzle: Chord Muzzle Brake

Chord Muzzle Brake Barrel: Anastasia Sniper

Anastasia Sniper Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: ZAC Skeletal

ZAC Skeletal Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: On-Hand

Envoy – Los Angeles Thieves

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Anastasia Sniper

Anastasia Sniper Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: ZAC Skeletal

ZAC Skeletal Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: On-Hand

Gunless – Los Angeles Guerrillas

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Anastasia Sniper

Anastasia Sniper Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: ZAC Skeletal

ZAC Skeletal Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: On-Hand

This article will be updated as the Vanguard season wears on.