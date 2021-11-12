Call of Duty League pro Automaton loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

At the outset of Call of Duty: Vanguard, there are three guns that dominate the meta.
Everyone knows about the STG44 and MP-40, but the third gun being used by pros and sweaty gamers everywhere is the Automaton. The second unlocked assault rifle offers a higher fire rate than other ARs, making it formidable in up-close encounters.
Even some Call of Duty League pros, the best CoD players in the world who are paid for their gun skill, are using the Automaton occasionally in tournaments and scrimmages. That’s how you know it’s legitimate.
Here’s how CDL pros are using the Automaton early on in Vanguard.
Scump – OpTic Texas
- Muzzle: G28 Compensator
- Barrel: Anastasia Sniper
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Granular Grip
- Proficiency: Frenzy
- Kit: On-Hand
Clayster – New York Subliners
- Muzzle: Chord Muzzle Brake
- Barrel: Anastasia Sniper
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: ZAC Skeletal
- Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Proficiency: Frenzy
- Kit: On-Hand
Envoy – Los Angeles Thieves
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: Anastasia Sniper
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: ZAC Skeletal
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Tight Grip
- Kit: On-Hand
Gunless – Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: Anastasia Sniper
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: ZAC Skeletal
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Frenzy
- Kit: On-Hand
This article will be updated as the Vanguard season wears on.