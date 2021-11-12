Call of Duty League pro MP-40 loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

It’s early on in the lifespan of Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the MP-40 is already widely considered the best gun in the game by many players.
The World War II SMG is a mainstay in the CoD series, and rightfully so. It’s the go-to SMG for the best SMG players in the world, namely those who get paid the big bucks for being dominant in the Call of Duty League.
Using these setups won’t quite give you the movement of Shotzzy or the aim of Simp, but it’s a good indicator as to what attachments are strong to use for players who like to glide around the map, gunning down enemies at close range.
Here’s how CoD League pros are running with their MP-40 in Vanguard.
Simp – Atlanta FaZe
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Krausnick 33m Folding
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 9mm 24 Round Fast Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Brace
- Kit: Quick
Scump – OpTic Texas
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 9MM 24 Rnd Fast Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Brace
- Kit: Quick
Attach – Minnesota RØKKR
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Optic: Krausnick ISO1M
- Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Brace
- Kit: On-Hand
Shotzzy – OpTic Texas
- Muzzle: Strife Compensator
- Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Brace
- Kit: Quick
This article will be updated as the Vanguard season wears on.