Call of Duty League pro MP-40 loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Run and gun like the best of the best.

It’s early on in the lifespan of Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the MP-40 is already widely considered the best gun in the game by many players.

The World War II SMG is a mainstay in the CoD series, and rightfully so. It’s the go-to SMG for the best SMG players in the world, namely those who get paid the big bucks for being dominant in the Call of Duty League.

Using these setups won’t quite give you the movement of Shotzzy or the aim of Simp, but it’s a good indicator as to what attachments are strong to use for players who like to glide around the map, gunning down enemies at close range.

Here’s how CoD League pros are running with their MP-40 in Vanguard.

Simp – Atlanta FaZe

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33m Folding

Krausnick 33m Folding Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9mm 24 Round Fast Mags

9mm 24 Round Fast Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Quick

Scump – OpTic Texas

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9MM 24 Rnd Fast Mags

9MM 24 Rnd Fast Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Quick

Attach – Minnesota RØKKR

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic: Krausnick ISO1M

Krausnick ISO1M Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: On-Hand

Shotzzy – OpTic Texas

Muzzle: Strife Compensator

Strife Compensator Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Quick

This article will be updated as the Vanguard season wears on.