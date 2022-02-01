Call of Duty League loadouts for the Kar98k and Ratt

Get your pro player sniper rifle loadout while you still can.

Sniper rifles have been a controversial topic in the competitive Call of Duty community over the last two weeks. They were restricted by pro players a week before the Call of Duty League’s Kickoff Classic and then brought back 24 hours later after community backlash.

After bringing snipers back, players have done their best to balance the weapon by restricting multiple attachments over the last few weeks. It’s hard to tell exactly which ones they’ve added to Gentlemen’s Agreement list, however. Because of this, keeping up with the current pro player sniper loadout in Vanguard is difficult.

We’ve also listed a pistol class for the Ratt, the exact loadout used by both Shotzzy and iLLeY, as well as some other viable attachment options for the secondary weapon.

Kar98k

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: L Brake

L Brake Barrel: VDD660mm 05HE

VDD660mm 05HE Optic: –

– Stock: VDD 98

VDD 98 Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine: –

– Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Granular Grip Proficiency: Driller

Driller Kit: Deep Breath

This is Cammy’s current Kar98k loadout. During the Kickoff Classic, his setup was slightly different. But due to attachments being added to the Gentlemen’s Agreement list, this is his current class, which could change.

One of the newly added attachments to the Gentlemen’s Agreement is believed to be the VDD RE02k Barrel, which reduces the number of hit markers. Once more is known, we’ll add this attachment, and any others, to the unofficial Gentlemen’s Agreement list, which can be found here.

Ratt

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: –

– Optic: –

– Trigger Action: Heavy Trigger

Heavy Trigger Magazine: –

– Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Fleet

Fleet Kit: Quick

The class above is used by both Shotzzy and iLLeY. All magazine attachments and any Trigger Action attachments that increase fire rate are restricted on the Gentlemen’s Agreement list.

Another viable option as your Muzzle is the No. 3 Rifle Brake, which increases accuracy and has no cons. The F8 Stabilizer increases both accuracy and damage range, but you’ll also lose sprint to fire speed and hip fire accuracy.

For your Rear Grip, both Fabric Grip and Rubber Grip are viable options in place of Stippled Grip. Fabric Grip will increase aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and hip fire recoil recovery while losing only accuracy. Rubber Grip will increase your recoil control without any cons. Stippled Grip, which is used by both Shotzzy and iLLeY, will increase recoil recovery and initial accuracy and recoil without any cons.

If players aren’t using the Ratt, they’ll have the FS Fighting Knife equipped, which will give you faster movement speed when used with Double Time.

Loadouts for the MP-40 and the Automaton can be found here.