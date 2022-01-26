Call of Duty League loadouts for the MP-40 and Automaton

The current Call of Duty League meta in Vanguard consists of just three primary weapons: the MP-40, the Automaton, and the Kar98k sniper rifle, which is only used in Search and Destroy.

The MP-40 is considered the most powerful weapon in the meta, as well as the most popular. The Automaton is the go-to weapon for assault rifle players. On a map like Gavutu, you’ll usually see up to three on each team.

Pro player loadouts aren’t always the strongest setups for public matches due to many attachments being either restricted in the official Call of Duty League ruleset or banned in the unofficial Gentlemen’s Agreement list. But if you’re a competitive player or looking to get into the competitive scene, then these are the MP-40 and Automaton loadouts for you.

MP-40

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: No. 3 Rifle Brake

No. 3 Rifle Brake Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic: Krausnick IS01M

Krausnick IS01M Stock: Krausnick 33m Folding

Krausnick 33m Folding Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine: –

– Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Quick

The loadout above is the most-used setup among SMG players in the league. Shotzzy, Pred, CleanX, Neptune, and more all use this exact build.

Envoy’s setup is slightly different. Instead of Brace as his Proficiency, he uses Nerves of Steel, according to his Twitch commands, which increases accuracy and recoil while injured or suppressed.

The difference was absurd had to change mid finals — Ultra Bance (@Bance) January 25, 2022

Simp, Nastie, Nero, and Bance were all using Fabric Grip as their Rear Grip, but over the weekend, they noticed the bloom on LAN was significantly noticeable compared to online and most have since made the switch to Stippled Grip.

Automaton

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Anastasia Sniper

Anastasia Sniper Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Zac Skeletal

Zac Skeletal Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: –

– Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: On-hand

The above class is run by Methodz of the Boston Breach. Unfortunately, not many main AR players have updated their Twitch commands in the last two months, so this is the only recent one I could find.

Judging from older Twitch commands, though, which could still be valid, some players have preferred to run the G28 Compensator Muzzle instead of the F8 Stabilizer, as well as Granular Grip as their Rear Grip over Fabric Grip, Fully Loaded as their Kit in place of On-hand, and Tight Grip as their Proficiency instead of Sleight of Hand.

FMJ is another viable option as your Ammo Type as well.

This article will be updated throughout the 2022 CDL season if and when the most popular MP-40 or Automaton loadouts change.