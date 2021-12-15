With the launch of each Call of Duty title, a new ruleset is eventually released by the Call of Duty League. But every year, pro players implement their own unofficial rules, more commonly known as Gentlemen’s Agreements (GAs).

If a weapon, attachment, item, or setting is deemed uncompetitive or overpowered and isn’t officially banned by the league, pro players will vote in a private chat with representatives from all 12 teams to decide if the item will be unofficially banned.

Below is a list of things that are currently GA’d in Vanguard, as well as additional lists at the bottom for different regions in Challengers. Check back for any updates.

The official ruleset can be found on the Call of Duty League website.

Vanguard Gentlemen’s Agreement v1.0

Weapons

Submachine Gun PPSh-41 restricted.

Sniper Rifle Search and Destroy: One allowed per team. Respawn: Restricted.



Attachments

All magazine attachments restricted. (Note: This could exclude Pistols, will update.)

Shrouded (sniper rifle) proficiency restricted.

VDD 189mm Short (MP-40) barrel attachment restricted.

Pistol attachments that increase fire rate restricted.

Throwables

Lethal Gammon Bomb restricted.

Tactical Smoke Grenade Search and Destroy: One allowed per team. Respawn: Restricted.



Killstreaks

Bombing Run restricted.

Other

Auto Tactical Sprint restricted.

MP-40 “Space Issue” Blueprint restricted.

Challengers

Europe

STG44 (Assault Rifle) restricted.

Two Smoke Grenades allowed in Search and Destroy per team.

Latin America