Call of Duty is offering custom-made stat reports for Warzone’s one-year anniversary

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Call of Duty: Warzone’s release, the official CoD Twitter account is posting specially-made images featuring player statistics today—and you can get one made for yourself.

All players need to do is tweet the hashtag #WarzoneReport with their correct Activision ID gamertag and the Call of Duty account will eventually reply with a graphic.

One year of Warzone. Countless matches.



Celebrate the first year of dropping in by showing off your @CallofDuty #WarzoneReport. Tap below and tell us your Gamertag to earn your bragging rights. — Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) March 10, 2021

The algorithm will pull player statistics, but only if their Activision accounts are set to share data, which can be done on the Call of Duty website. Once that's done, you're all set.

Call of Duty will tweet your stats to you, including kills, deaths, K/D ratio, hours played, games played, and total wins. It's a cool-looking image, depending on the numbers.

Think really carefully before you tweet, though. Do you really want all your friends to see your statistics? Do you really want that information out there in the world? Be brave, operator.

Check out your #WarzoneReport. Are you leading the Squad or do you have work to do? pic.twitter.com/BlHLI3TzbP — Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) March 10, 2021

Call of Duty appears to be teasing something for the battle royale's birthday after sending out a peculiar package to some content creators. Some fans are theorizing that Verdansk might get nuked, paving the way for a new map eventually.