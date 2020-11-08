Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War weapons will be available in Warzone on Nov. 13

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is just days away from release.

New content will be introduced in Call of Duty: Warzone, which will continue to be updated with new weapons and items from Black Ops Cold War when the two titles are integrated on Dec. 10. But a new message in Warzone indicates that Black Ops Cold War weapons will be available in Warzone on Nov. 13, almost a month before the planned integration.

A new message of the day in Warzone stated that weapons unlocked in Black Ops Cold War will be available for use starting Nov. 13, the launch date of the upcoming title. This is good news for fans excited to use new weapons in Warzone, but it does raise a few questions.

Player rank will reset on Dec. 10 in Warzone and Modern Warfare to sync with Black Ops Cold War’s first season. Fans assumed this meant that new weapons would appear in Warzone after this update, but they are being introduced much earlier than anticipated.

It is unclear how weapons from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War will be integrated since the weapon progression is not synced until Dec. 10. Will players have to unlock attachments for the weapon separately in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War? This could a slightly annoying issue as players will essentially be unlocking the same attachments twice. But Activision has not revealed how the progress will track before Black Ops Cold War’s first season.

Activision-Blizzard recently announced that Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare will feature a synchronized system that tracks weapon and player progression across all three titles. This means players can play any of the three and rank up in the other games simultaneously. Progress will also track from the new zombies mode, so players can enjoy the unique experience while also earning XP. This is excellent news for fans who do not want to grind multiple modes or games, and it is the first integrated system in Call of Duty history.

Warzone will also likely receive map updates to match the new title’s setting. The Black Ops Cold War roadmap also includes a “Classified Warzone Experience,” so a new map could be on the way.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases on Nov. 13. Fans can continue to use their weapons and items from Modern Warfare alongside the new content in Warzone for the foreseeable future.