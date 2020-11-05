Activision promises to bring “largest weapons arsenal ever seen” to Warzone, including guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War

The gunsmith table will need to be extended because there are plenty of new weapons coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision revealed today.

The weapon progression system, alongside the combined character progression system, was detailed by the developers of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War earlier today. Activision has promised to bring “the largest weapons arsenal ever seen in Call of Duty” to Warzone, which includes vast weaponry from previous title Modern Warfare alongside Black Ops Cold War.

All of the weapons that players have unlocked from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War will be available in Warzone, Activision said, including blueprint variants from the primary and secondary classes. Different weapons are set to be consecutively added throughout each new season, so players can earn new weapons just from jumping into a match.

This integration only coincides with Warzone, however. Therefore, players can’t use weaponry that’s available in Modern Warfare in Black Ops Cold War and vice versa. The Modern Warfare weaponry would be much more advanced for the time period of Cold War and the game doesn’t share direct progression with Modern Warfare since they’re distinctly separate entities. Warzone, on the other hand, bridges the gap between the yearly releases.

But some weapons are shared across Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. The traditional AK-47, which features a slight difference in color, can be brought to Verdansk, for example.

CoD: Black Ops Cold War is set to be released on Nov. 13.