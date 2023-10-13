Call of Duty 2024 will bring back more classic maps according to leaks

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 hasn’t even released yet and we already getting leaks for the next game currently in development by Treyarch. The latest leak suggests CoD 2024 will have more remastered maps, this time from the Black Ops series.

A leak on Oct. 13 showed two maps that might appear in the game planned for 2024: WMD and Grind. Both are classic maps from the very first Black Ops game and will take players back even if we’ve seen them return already a couple of times.

According to Insider Gaming, the majority of maps in CoD 2024 are remasters of older Black Ops maps in a similar way to how MW3 features remakes of the OG Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps. They also mention that it’s unclear in which format old maps will return.

CoD players on social media are quite happy to see the return of both WMD and Grind. “Grind is such a good map. if they master the spawns then we’re back for real,” one fan wrote. This can be a great opportunity for the developers to bring back more popular locations like Launch or Summit.

That said, it’s a bit concerning that development studios are shifting more and more toward remaking older maps. MW3 will launch with 16 core six-vs-six maps, all of which are remasters. Despite players being excited to play those maps, there’s only so much you can recycle until there’s nothing left.

On the bright side, Sledgehammer announced that MW3 will receive a dozen original maps throughout its lifespan. If the next game will follow the same trend, I’m sure fans will be more than happy. So if you’ve been longing for some classic Black Ops action, next year might be just for you.

