Call of Duty 2020’s intricate ARG reveals a launch-ready nuclear missile inside of Warzone

The Call of Duty community has been hard at work at an ARG to help reveal the next game in the series—and it seems like the game might be coming to a head.

The convoluted puzzle has seemingly reached its end point with the reveal of a nuclear missile inside of a bunker in the Warzone map. NoahJ456 was just one of the many content creators and players in-game who found it today via new codes on the PawnTakesPawn website.

The assumption is that the codes unlocked and earned via the ARG will somehow launch the nuke and either reveal Call of Duty 2020, affect the Warzone map, or both.

The ARG, which is heavily Cold War-themed, is teasing the new CoD, which has been rumored for months to be called Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. Leaks have pointed to the game being a reboot of the Black Ops franchise.

It’s possible that the new game will be revealed in the coming days, depending on what happens with the nuke. This is, by far, the latest in the year that Activision has gone without revealing the new CoD title.

The usage of in-game content in Warzone has been exciting to watch and it will also be a point of interest to see how the new game affects the current battle royale.

Whatever the case may be, it seems like the CoD 2020 reveal is finally, excruciatingly close.