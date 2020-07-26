Doritos promotion leaks Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War logo

Call of Duty fans have experienced an information drought since there hasn’t been any official information released about the next title in the franchise. But it seems the dry spell may have come to an end today after fans caught their first look at the logo for the next game in the series.

Popular YouTuber TheGamingRevolution revealed images of what looks to be a Doritos promotion for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The campaign rewards players with double XP and a chance to win double XP for a year and possibly hints at the game’s release date.

Image via TheGamingRevolution

There’re some strings attached to the promotion. Players who enter promotion code will only have access to double XP perks for one hour a day and 40 hours total, meaning that you won’t be able to gain double XP from promotional codes once you exceed 40 hours. While this may be bad news for the avid consumers of the promotional products, gamers looking to stay in shape may welcome the limitations.

The promotion kicks off on Oct. 5 and ends on Jan. 31, 2021, according to the leak. Though the dates don’t mean much without an official statement by Activision, the CoD franchise had a similar promotion deal with Mountain Dew for Modern Warfare in 2019.

The promotion with the famous soft drink company also started in early October, and the game itself was released on October 25.

Every leak should be taken with a grain of salt, but data minings from May also suggested that Black Ops Cold War could be the next title of the franchise, and the game would take place in Vietnam.