Call of Duty 2020 game play footage reportedly leaked

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Call of Duty 2020. The title is supposedly a soft reboot of the Black Ops series and will be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Of course, none of the information has been officially confirmed yet.

The latest leak? Fans can now see what is reportedly alpha footage of the upcoming title which is making the rounds on the internet.

Christopher “Oog” Garcia, a professional Call of Duty player who formerly played for Sixth Gear, was the first person to share information about the leaked footage. Oog claimed to have watched a 45 minute video of Call of Duty 2020 gameplay footage. There is no other record of this long video existing, and Oog has since deleted his Twitter account.

A shorter clip of alpha footage has also surfaced which depicts gameplay from a new map called “Tanks.” Activision has been actively removing this footage from the internet according to Charlie Intel, which may indicate it is legitimate.

The video features a barren, plain map with several bright colors. The final version of the map will likely look very different from this version as it is still being developed. Players have noted there seems to be no sliding or diving feature and no doors scattered throughout the map. The player is also using what appears to be an MP5, but this is also likely a placeholder.

Oog also claimed there was not a Dead Silence perk in the new title, but this has not been confirmed.



The footage and information on Call of Duty 2020 is all speculation and has not been confirmed or denied by Activision. Call of Duty titles are traditionally announced in April or May, but due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the announcement has been delayed.