Black Ops 6 is slowly taking over Warzone with teasers for this year’s new Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Warzone changed the franchise forever in multiple ways. Not only was it a hugely popular free-to-play battle royale, but Activision has used it ever since to tease and reveal new info in the series.

Highlighted by YouTuber MrDalekJD, Warzone is once again being used to tease the next CoD title, Black Ops 6. Anyone who’s played the battle royale game this week has seen the new intro cutscene featuring Frank Woods in a wheelchair, which confirms that the game takes place after Black Ops 2, given that game’s campaign events.

Is Adler the mole? Image via Activision

BO2’s campaign events also seem to confirm the fate of both Alex Mason and Jason Hudson as they did not survive the events of that game. With more Easter eggs teasing that Russell Adler may be a CIA mole, the plot of BO6 starts to take shape.

Also appearing in Warzone over the past few days was a special set of challenges. Weeks ago, the “Sally” blueprint for the signature Black Ops cover-star akimbo pistols began appearing in Warzone. Now, a full set of challenges is also available.

Players can unlock the pistol blueprint along with some calling cards and an exclusive execution by completing them by discovering secrets within bunkers around Urzikstan, directly tying Warzone to the BO6 reveal.

The full reveal of BO6 is set to take place this weekend on June 9 at the Xbox Games Showcase and the full BO6 direct taking place directly after. It’s most likely that the showcases will reveal BO6 gameplay along with a trailer for the campaign, along with teasing a full multiplayer reveal set to take place later this year.

You can get these done now. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MrDalekJD

For the past couple of years, Activision has used the live event CoD Next to debut what’s up next in CoD. But now under Microsoft, it remains to be seen if the event will return. For now, players can look forward to how Activision continues to pull back the curtain on BO6 ahead of its release later this year.

