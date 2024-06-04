Latest Warzone patch just nerfed the game’s most overpowered long-range weapon

It’s time to head back into the Gunsmith in Warzone to fix up a new loadout after today’s patch.

The DG-58 LSW received multiple nerfs in the CoD update today, aiming to bring it down a peg or two. As long-range options go, the powerful LMG has been a top pick for quite some time thanks to its laser precision.

Do you think today’s update will have a major impact on your loadouts? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Read on below for all the info on everything changing in today’s update for Warzone.

Warzone patch notes today: June 4

“The DG-58 LSW was a bit too dominant at range, so we have introduced a gradual damage falloff which keeps it competitive at those close-mid encounters, but now falls off slightly as you approach those long range fights,” Raven Software said in the patch notes.

Nerfs for the DG-58 LSW include a minimum damage reduction from 27 to 22, a max damage range decrease from 29.21 meters to 17.78 meters, and all-new damage ranges added. These new damage ranges include near-mid damage (27), a near-mid damage range of 30.48 meters, mid damage (25), and mid-damage range set to 45.72 meters.

But not everyone is happy about yet another nerf. CoD content creator JGod posted on Twitter/X wondering where the buffs for underperforming guns are, as opposed to nerfing the good ones.

“Actively making guns feel bad doesn’t feel like it should be the move,” JGod said—and he’s echoing a sentiment that has been felt throughout the community for a while now.

There has been a pattern of nerfing powerful or well-performing guns as opposed to buffing those that could use the help throughout Warzone’s history. The DG-58 is the latest casualty, but it definitely won’t be the last.

New weapons are due to hit Warzone in just a few weeks for season four’s Reloaded update, and more weapon balancing changes are likely to arrive alongside it.

