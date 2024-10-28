Black Ops 6 Separation Anxiety code: How to complete the scavenger hunt

After capturing Harrow and learning she’s been the one pulling the strings behind Pantheon in Call of Duty Black Ops 6, it’s time to figure out what she knows. However, she’s not going to speak with you without some chemical-induced prompting.

Recommended Videos

There’s a code you have to figure out while Harrow is under the influence, and that means you have to track it down as her psyche splits. Trying to figure out the exact code you need to locate in the Separation Anxiety mission can be challenging, and it might take you a bit of time if you’re not too sure how to do it. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the scavenger hunt and learn the Separation Anxiety code in BO6.

How to complete Jane’s Scavenger Hunt in BO6

Go through Jane’s memories to find all the clues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to find three numbers scattered throughout Jane’s split personality as you scour for them through her troubled memories. These shed light on Jane Harrow, providing an in-depth look at why she’s made her choices in BO6. After you have all three numbers, you need to put them in the proper order. For us, it was Desk, Scouts, and then Tea Party. These details are critical to the ending of BO6.

If you move to the right, toward the Vorkuta bunker where you were on the previous mission, proceed forward, and as you enter the building a soccer ball falls down the stairs. You need to make your way up the stairs, but a partially destroyed bed blocks your path and the image of Jane as a child appears. You can reach the other side by going prone and crawling underneath the bed. When you reach the other side, there’s a tea party with a specific number of guests. You have to count the number of guests present at the tea party, and then double that number. For us, the total number doubled was eight.

How many guests attended the tea party? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you return the way you came down the stairs, proceed forward and head toward the building to your left. Inside is a wooded area, and you’ll hear a young Jane crying. Opposite her is a trophy cabinet with a Girl Scout’s badge underneath it. You can get the correct number from this clue by counting the number of trophies in the cabinet and then subtracting how many badges are on the scarf. For us, it was six trophies and five badges, a total of one.

How many trophies and badges did Jane have? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final clue is over by where you originally began this scavenger hunt. Return to the locked box and go in the opposite direction of the first clue. This takes you on another path, up a small slope, that takes you into another building. Continue down the pathway, and you’ll reach a blackboard behind a small desk. For this clue, you need to find Jane’s highest score. You can find Jane’s test scores by examining each paper on the desk in front of the chalkboard, and you’ll be able to take that back to your locked chest and complete the scavenger hunt. For us, it was nine.

What’s the highest test score on the desk? Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you return to the locked chest, all the clues also come with you to ensure you don’t have to each location. Not only do you need the correct code, but you have to put them in the proper order. In our playthrough, the correct code sequence was Desk, Scouts, and Tea Party, which meant the code was 918.

Put the pieces together to unlock the mirror shard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing this puzzle unlocks one of the three mirror shards you need for Jane to unlock her memories about the Cradle. However, there are still two more pieces to track down through her memories. Thankfully, these are much easier to find during your BO6 campaign playthrough.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy