The Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale gun meta is off and running, and Call of Duty pros and sweaty streamers alike are loving the best TAQ Eradicator loadout in Warzone.

In Warzone, LMGs are always a solid choice in battle royale mode thanks to their large magazines and damage output capabilities—and the TAQ Eradicator is no different. Make sure to unlock it and level it up to have some fun in Urzikstan.

Here’s what we think is the right set of attachments and perks to use in the best TAQ Eradicator loadout in Warzone.

Best TAQ Eradicator loadout in Warzone

Stealthy and consistent damage at long range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The surprise weapon added before season one of MW3 is an LMG version of the hugely popular TAQ-56 from MW2.

Best TAQ Eradicator attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Conquer-70 Long Barrel

Conquer-70 Long Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Tacverte Core Stock

Tacverte Core Stock Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

This loadout cures all of the TAQ Eradicator’s ills by buffing its Damage, Range, Accuracy, and Recoil Control but nerfing some of its Mobility and Handling. As an LMG, however, those should not matter, especially when Overkill comes with every Warzone loadout.

The meta favorite for the optic slot in MW3 Warzone so far is definitely the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x, which offers solid magnification and very high visibility while not offering many downsides, especially scope glint like some of the other long-range optics do.

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L is also a top pick since it keeps you off of the enemy’s radar while firing and also buffs Recoil Control, Bullet Velocity, and Damage Range, which are all crucial statistics when it comes to playing BR.

Best TAQ Eradicator perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Ghost T/V Camo

Secondary weapon: Rival-9 or other preferred SMG

Rival-9 or other preferred SMG Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade or Smoke Grenade

Since the LMG has dreadful Mobility and Handling, I like to use Double Time and Sleight of Hand to combat both downsides, allowing me to stay in the fight and get out when I need to. But also, when it’s time to move and not fight, swap to your close-range weapon like the Rival-9 in your secondary slot.

Tip: Every good loadout needs a good long-range and close-range option. Make sure to equip a meta SMG in your secondary slot for up-close fights.

For equipment, I prefer the Frag Grenade since I can cook it and catch unsuspecting camping enemies off guard with some big damage. The Stun Grenade has the same functionality by disorienting them, so feel free to switch to a Smoke Grenade if you want to use those to cover your retreat.